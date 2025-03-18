Madras High Court quashes GO, tells DME to add professor's name to promotion panel

CHENNAI: Criticising the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department and the Director of Medical Education (DME) for refusing to count the administrative experience of a medical college professor Dr Priya Pasupathy, the Madras HC struck down an order of the department and directed inclusion of her name in the panel for promotion to the post of Dean of government medical colleges as per the civil medical list seniority within four weeks.

“The respondents have virtually used the services of the petitioner as the HoD whenever it is favourable to them and denied her the position as the HoD when it comes to recognising her experience. Such a stand cannot be entertained,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Advocate Kavitha, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Priya Pasupathy served as HoD/Director (in-charge) of the Institute of Community Medicine, MMC, for a certain period and had served as chief warden and deputy warden of women’s hostels fulfilling the requirement of one-year administrative experience.

However, the respondents refused to consider this citing that her services as HoD were not officially accounted for. The judge said that if such stand is taken, the approval and renewal of seats in the department concerned obtained from the National Medical Commission using the petitioner’s signature in the position “will become questionable”.