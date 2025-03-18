Tamil name boards mandatory for shops, businesses in Puducherry: CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said that all shops and business establishments in Puducherry must compulsorily display their name boards in Tamil. He emphasized that the name should be prominently displayed in Tamil, while other languages could follow subsequently.

Responding to Independent MLA G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who raised concerns about non-compliance during Zero Hour in the Assembly, Rangasamy pointed out that a government order mandating Tamil name boards already exists. "It is incomprehensible why some establishments are not following this rule. There should be a sense of love for the language," he stated.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to monitor compliance with the rule. Additionally, he announced that invitations for government functions should be in Tamil and confirmed that instructions for the same had already been issued.

Members further urged the government to ensure that Central Government schemes are named in Tamil and called for making Tamil a compulsory subject in schools up to Class X.