Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station fire adds to discom’s summer worries in TN

CHENNAI: With summer months around the corner, the disruption of 630 MW of power at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) following the fire on Saturday has come as a cause of concern for state-owned power distribution corporation.

According to sources, the total installed capacity of all thermal plants in the state is 4,320 MW. Power generation at one of the five units of the Mettur Thermal Power Plant remains suspended after a coal bunker collapsed in December last year, halting 210 MW production. Despite ongoing repair work, resuming operations is proving to be a major challenge.

At present, generation of 840 MW — 630 MW from Thoothukudi unit and 210 MW from Mettur — has been disrupted. Though hydroelectric power plays a key role in meeting peak-hour demand, managing power supply during other hours without private sector support remains a tough task, the source added.

Talking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan said the first two units at Thoothudi might take a long time to resume operations as key machinery, including turbines and power cables, have been severely damaged. However, efforts are being made to restart the third unit within a fortnight.