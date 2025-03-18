Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station fire adds to discom’s summer worries in TN

CHENNAI: With summer months around the corner, the disruption of 630 MW of power at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) following the fire on Saturday has come as a cause of concern for state-owned power distribution corporation.
According to sources, the total installed capacity of all thermal plants in the state is 4,320 MW. Power generation at one of the five units of the Mettur Thermal Power Plant remains suspended after a coal bunker collapsed in December last year, halting 210 MW production. Despite ongoing repair work, resuming operations is proving to be a major challenge.
At present, generation of 840 MW — 630 MW from Thoothukudi unit and 210 MW from Mettur — has been disrupted. Though hydroelectric power plays a key role in meeting peak-hour demand, managing power supply during other hours without private sector support remains a tough task, the source added.
Talking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan said the first two units at Thoothudi might take a long time to resume operations as key machinery, including turbines and power cables, have been severely damaged. However, efforts are being made to restart the third unit within a fortnight.
As regards summer preparedness, Radhakrishnan said there is sufficient water in dams and the union government’s power allocation may increase in the coming days. “The cost of electricity in the open market is below `3 per unit, so managing summer power demand is possible,” he said. Meanwhile, E Natarajan, state general secretary of the Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, called for an independent probe to find the root cause of the fire and take preventive measures.
He also urged the power utility to conduct regular safety audits, adhere to Central Electricity Authority guidelines.
Tech panel formed to assess damage
Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL) Managing Director Alby John Varghese inspected the Thoothukudi plant on Monday and said a technical committee has been formed to assess the damage. Cables of unit I and II have been badly damaged, while damage in unit III is limited. The boilers and turbines have not been damaged, he added. The evaluation as been delayed as the place is still hot, he said.