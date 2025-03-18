Tiruchy corporation’s study centres help four crack TNPSC exams, bag state government jobs

TIRUCHY: The city corporation’s Knowledge and Study Centres (K&SC), launched to support financially disadvantaged students and others, has started yielding results, with four aspirants from humble backgrounds securing government jobs through the TNPSC Group IV examination this year.

The centres, inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in January last year, offers free coaching classes to crack TNPSC competitive exams. This year, four students - Keerthi Lakshmi T, Keerthana G, Atchaya S and Raveen Kumar - cleared the Group IV exam and received their appointment orders.

They visited the corporation office on Monday to meet Mayor Mu Anbalagan and corporation commissioner V Saravanan. Keerthi Lakshmi, daughter of an auto driver, has been appointed as a junior assistant in the rural development department, while Keerthana, also from an auto driver's family, secured a typist post in Chennai’s subordinate courts.

Atchaya, daughter of a cab driver, has been appointed as a typist in public health and preventive medicine and Raveen Kumar, son of a farmer, joined the National Cadet Corps department as a junior assistant. The students credited the free coaching at K&SC and the online classes offered by the corporation for their success.

“The support we received, from study materials to online coaching, helped us prepare well. These centres are a lifeline for aspirants who cannot afford private coaching,” said Keerthana.

“I couldn’t afford private coaching for my daughter. The government-run centres in Tiruchy, with state-of-the-art facilities, were a great help,” said Ganesh Murthy, Keerthana’s father.

Mayor Anbalagan attributed the initiative’s success to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister KN Nehru. “We will provide more study materials and expand classes to support more aspirants,” he said.