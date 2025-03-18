TN Finance Minister Thennarasu refutes high debt growth claim, says rate was higher under AIADMK

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday said that the rate at which the state’s overall debt grew was higher during the previous AIADMK regime than during the present government. He said this in the Assembly while refuting the AIADMK’s allegation that the present government is accumulating more debt.

From 2011 to 2016, when late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was the CM, the debt increased from Rs 1.013 lakh crore to Rs 2.11 lakh crore, Thennarasu said, adding that the “debt growth rate” was 108%. Similarly, between 2016 and 2021 when AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was the CM, it (debt) grew at an even higher rate of 128% to Rs 4.8 lakh crore.

However, after Chief Minister MK Stalin came to power during Covid-19, the debt has grown at 93% and is estimated to reach Rs 9.3 lakh crore in 2025-26 as per budget estimates, he argued.

“If you blame us for the debt, what will you say about the debt growth rate during your regime from 2011 to 2021? This Rs 9 lakh crore debt also included the debt taken by the previous AIADMK governments,” the finance minister said.

He further stressed on the need for viewing the debt relative to the state’s GDP and not in absolute numbers. He highlighted that TN is the second biggest economy in India.