Toilet built 1.5 km away from hamlet, SC residents of TN's Thiruvedagam continue to defecate in open spaces

MADURAI: Forced to defecate in the open for decades, the SC residents of Thiruvedagam heaved a short sigh of relief when a common public toilet was built recently. But the catch? The toilet is located 1.5 km from their hamlet.

“Should we take an auto or bus to reach the toilet? The panchayat has constructed the common toilet at Balakrishnanpuram, 1.5km away from our hamlet, where there are no SC residents. This may pave the way for communal issues. We are forced to defecate in the open due to the lack of facilities. The toilet will be opened soon, but neither the panchayat authorities nor the rural development department officials consulted us. Why was the toilet built so far away when we have government land in this village? This seems to be an eye-wash,” said R Nagamani (38), a resident of the hamlet.

A video showing the residents of SC colonies in Thiruvedagam speaking about the common toilet also went viral on social media.