Toilet built 1.5 km away from hamlet, SC residents of TN's Thiruvedagam continue to defecate in open spaces

MADURAI: Forced to defecate in the open for decades, the SC residents of Thiruvedagam heaved a short sigh of relief when a common public toilet was built recently. But the catch? The toilet is located 1.5 km from their hamlet.
“Should we take an auto or bus to reach the toilet? The panchayat has constructed the common toilet at Balakrishnanpuram, 1.5km away from our hamlet, where there are no SC residents. This may pave the way for communal issues. We are forced to defecate in the open due to the lack of facilities. The toilet will be opened soon, but neither the panchayat authorities nor the rural development department officials consulted us. Why was the toilet built so far away when we have government land in this village? This seems to be an eye-wash,” said R Nagamani (38), a resident of the hamlet.
A video showing the residents of SC colonies in Thiruvedagam speaking about the common toilet also went viral on social media.
K Aarthiga (25), another resident of a SC colony said, “We had no option but to defecate in the open before dawn, and after dusk. It is dangerous to step out at night as there are many poisonous snakes and insects.
Women and girls are often subject to harassment when they step out to attend nature’s call. Moreover, there are no lights in the common areas. While we are happy that the toilet was built, it is not practically viable due to the distance. Again, we are forced to defecate in open spaces. Toilets remain a distant dream for us.”
Vadipatti Block Development Officer Krishnaveni said the panchayat president had refused to cancel the project. Moreover, there is no land available in the village limit, nor is there space to construct a sewage treatment plant. Using a pump, they are clearing the sewage water from the panchayat, she added.
It may be noted that in 2020, Tamil Nadu bagged the Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag under the Swachh Bharat Mission.