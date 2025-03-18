Trial ends in 55 days, online fraudster gets six-year prison term in TN

COIMBATORE: A Delhi-based man was sentenced to six years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh by the Coimbatore District Judicial Magistrate on Monday for allegedly scamming people online.

The suspect has been identified as Gopi Kumar (42), who ran two companies in Delhi.

Police said that on November 18, 2024, the complainant, a resident of Sulur, received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that he was a FedEx employee and they had received a parcel booked under her name containing illegal items and directed her to connect with a fake cyber crime official from Mumbai via Skype.

Under the pretext of verification, the fraudster obtained her bank credentials and convinced her to transfer Rs 10 lakh to his account. Later, realising that she was scammed, the victim lodged a complaint at the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Police added that a case was registered at the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police Station under Section 318(4) of the BNS and Section 66D of the IT Act.

Later, the investigation led to the discovery of fraudulent transactions linked to Kumar’s companies: Compact Corporation Pvt. Ltd. and Nihansh Corporation Pvt. Ltd., both based in New Delhi.

His accounts were also involved in multiple scams worth Rs 29.14 lakh from various states.

A special team arrested Kumar from Delhi on January 22, 2025, and a chargesheet was filed within 20 days. After 55 days, on Monday, the JM 4 court in Coimbatore sentenced him to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh.