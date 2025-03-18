We will seek more seats in 2026, says VCK leader Tho Thirumavalavan

VILLUPURAM: “We prioritise ideology, which is why we contest for fewer seats. However, in 2026, we will seek more seats. But we will not switch alliances for the sake of power. We will continue our struggle to prevent caste-based forces from dominating Tamil Nadu politics,” VCK leader Tho Thirumavalavan said.
He was speaking at a public meeting held on Sunday night at Villupuram municipality ground to celebrate the Election Commission of India’s recognition of VCK.
Elaborating on his political journey, Thirumavalavan said, “Nobody spoke about me when I secured a large number of votes in the beginning. Because we have not yet proved our independent vote bank, major political parties limit us to contesting in only 10 constituencies. It was only in 2006 that we registered as a political party, and now we have received recognition. We must preserve this recognition.”
Thirumavalavan added, “People from all backgrounds have accepted VCK, which is evident from our victory in four constituencies, including two general constituencies. Raising our flag in the political fortress is our dream, and our ultimate goal is to secure a share in governance and power.
For 25 years, we have maintained a strong cadre without any decline. Some people mock at our victory, attributing it to our alliance with the DMK and the AIADMK. However, parties such as the PMK, MDMK, and DMDK have also been part of alliances only after proving their vote bank. Today, major parties want the VCK in their alliance, and we stand firm on our ideology.”
Taking a dig at actor Vijay, the VCK chief said, “There are some people who are yet to face elections even once, but aspire for the chief minister post. Such people say that the chief minister is under pressure. Whenever actors start political parties, there are some who say the VCK will be affected. This was said when Vijayakant started his party. However, the VCK has remained strong.”
Leaders from alliance parties, including MDMK founder Vaiko, minister K Ponmudy, Congress leader Peter Alphonse, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, participated in the meeting.