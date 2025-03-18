We will seek more seats in 2026, says VCK leader Tho Thirumavalavan

VILLUPURAM: “We prioritise ideology, which is why we contest for fewer seats. However, in 2026, we will seek more seats. But we will not switch alliances for the sake of power. We will continue our struggle to prevent caste-based forces from dominating Tamil Nadu politics,” VCK leader Tho Thirumavalavan said.

He was speaking at a public meeting held on Sunday night at Villupuram municipality ground to celebrate the Election Commission of India’s recognition of VCK.

Elaborating on his political journey, Thirumavalavan said, “Nobody spoke about me when I secured a large number of votes in the beginning. Because we have not yet proved our independent vote bank, major political parties limit us to contesting in only 10 constituencies. It was only in 2006 that we registered as a political party, and now we have received recognition. We must preserve this recognition.”

Thirumavalavan added, “People from all backgrounds have accepted VCK, which is evident from our victory in four constituencies, including two general constituencies. Raising our flag in the political fortress is our dream, and our ultimate goal is to secure a share in governance and power.