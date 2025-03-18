Woman MLA climbs House chair to voice ire in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A heated debate over the New Education Policy (NEP) led to an uproar in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, culminating in the opposition walking out and the lone woman MLA, Chandira Priyanga (AINRC), staging a dramatic protest by standing on her chair “for not allowing her to speak in the House”.

The issue arose during Question Hour when Home Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the education portfolio, replying to Priyanga said that there would be no change in the ‘all pass’ system this academic year. So far, 52 government schools have had vocational instructors and structures, including training centres, which will be extended to 14 schools in (2025-26). By 2028, all schools would have vocational courses, he said.

Priyanga raised concerns that the vocational training programme might lead to students dropping out after Class V and joining the workforce early. She pointed out that many students were children of workers in such vocations and might end up following the same profession. However, opposition members from the DMK and the Congress seized upon her remarks to criticise the NEP, prompting her to object it strongly.

“You (Congress-DMK) may have different reasons for opposing NEP, but don’t include me in that. I am not against NEP or students learning Hindi. In fact, I am also affected due to not learning Hindi,” she asserted.