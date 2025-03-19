Activists remove 'harmful' Conocarpus trees in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Following orders from the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, environmental activists removed the ‘harmful’ Conocarpus trees from Tharuvai grounds in Thoothukudi.
However, even as the order had asked the forest department to implement the initiative though a district green committee, no action was taken by the forest department.
In a communication dated January 11, the state government recently issued orders not to plant Conocarpus trees and also to replace them with native trees. The communication advised the forest department to give permission to the district green committee to remove Conocarpus trees from forest lands, and replant native species. The forest department was also directed to remove and replace them along public roads, public parks and other areas under the local bodies.
The communication also asked private persons and institutions to contact the forest department to get native plant species. The exotic species was planted, including by the government, at various places in the state as part of a plantation drive owing to its fast growth period and ability to adapt to all weather conditions.
Activists headed by advocate Mohandas Samuel of All Can Trust removed the Conocarpus trees at Tharuvai grounds. "We will remove the trees from other places as well,” he said. Similarly, the management of a private school in State Bank colony had also removed more than 40 trees.
"The Conocarpus plants were planted by an NGO over seven years ago at various places in the district. It grew extremely well. We planted it due to its capability to grow in arid landscape and flaunt a thick green look during drought. However, we removed it after instructions from the sanitary officers of the Thoothukudi corporation," said the principal of the school.
Activist Kennedy, who removed the Conocarpus at Angamangalam village, said the trees should be with native species. However, even after three months, the forest department has not taken any steps in this regard, he said.
Forest department officials said they are yet to get an official communication to remove these exotic trees. "We have been instructed not to plant Conocarpus," he said.
"No orders have been issued to the green committee to remove and replace the Conocarpus trees," said a green committee member.
Since the forest department remained silent on the issue, environmentalists urged the district administration to remove the Conocarpus trees and replace them with the native trees.