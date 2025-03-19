Activists remove 'harmful' Conocarpus trees in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Following orders from the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, environmental activists removed the ‘harmful’ Conocarpus trees from Tharuvai grounds in Thoothukudi.

However, even as the order had asked the forest department to implement the initiative though a district green committee, no action was taken by the forest department.

In a communication dated January 11, the state government recently issued orders not to plant Conocarpus trees and also to replace them with native trees. The communication advised the forest department to give permission to the district green committee to remove Conocarpus trees from forest lands, and replant native species. The forest department was also directed to remove and replace them along public roads, public parks and other areas under the local bodies.

The communication also asked private persons and institutions to contact the forest department to get native plant species. The exotic species was planted, including by the government, at various places in the state as part of a plantation drive owing to its fast growth period and ability to adapt to all weather conditions.

Activists headed by advocate Mohandas Samuel of All Can Trust removed the Conocarpus trees at Tharuvai grounds. "We will remove the trees from other places as well,” he said. Similarly, the management of a private school in State Bank colony had also removed more than 40 trees.