After ASER ‘ fails’ TN kids, primary schools ready for ‘open challenge’

CHENNAI: At a time when the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) are highlighting low literacy and numeracy levels among primary school children in Tamil Nadu, the Elementary Education Directorate is launching an ‘open challenge’, inviting officials, alumni and others to visit 4,552 participating schools to assess firsthand students’ proficiency in Tamil, English and Mathematics.

The initiative began with a social media post by K Valarmathi, headmaster of T Pudhur Panchayat Union Primary School in Anekollu, Krishnagiri district, on November 4, 2024, challenging School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to visit the school and assess students’ learning.

Expressing confidence in her students’ abilities, she wrote, “There are 33 students in my school. They can read English and Tamil fluently and perform addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. The minister should come to our school and inspect their learning outcomes,” she said.

Taking up the challenge, Minister Anbil Mahesh visited the school, where students impressed him by reading Tamil and English texts fluently and solved arithmetic problems with ease. Subsequently, he asked more teachers to give him similar challenges.