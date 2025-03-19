After viral video, Tasmac salesman suspended for charging Rs 10 extra

NILGIRIS: The salesman of a Tasmac shop was placed under suspension by the prohibition and excise department after a video of him demanding extra money from a customer went viral.

In the video, a man is heard arguing with the salesman of the Tasmac shop (number 8283) after he allegedly demanded Rs 40 more than the MRP of Rs 200 which is printed on the (quarter) bottle. The man subsequently seeks a bill from the salesman for Rs 240.

However, the salesman refuses to give the bill saying Tasmac has yet to implement the system of issuing bills. BJP national secretary H Raja cited this in a post on his X account.

When contacted, a senior official in the prohibition and excise department of Nilgiris said the salesman has been placed under suspension for fleecing customers.

“The price of the bottle is Rs 230 and the salesman would have given Rs 10 once the buyer returns the empty bottle. However, in this case, the salesman received Rs 10 more than the actual price, and has been suspended. The buyer did not notice the price of Rs 230 which was mentioned on the bottle,” said the official.