Amidst heated debates, number of Avvaiyars brings laughter to House

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a brief debate on the number of Avvaiyars who have lived in the past in Tamil Nadu.

During the question hour, AIADMK MLA OS Manian asked whether the government would come forward to establish an Avvaiyar Knowledge Repository in Thulasiyapattinam in the Vedaranyam Assembly constituency where a manimandapam for the Sangam-era poet is being raised at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

Information Minister MP Saminthan said there is no such proposal with the government. Manian said the verses of Avvaiyar are very simple and relevant for all times and hence the works of Avvaiyar should be kept in the manimandapam.

In response, Leader of the House, Duraimurugan, said scholars believe there were poets who lived by the name of Avvaiyar in the past and asked which Avvaiyar the AIADMK member was referring to. Responding, Manian said he was referring to the Avvaiyar for whom the Manimandapam is being raised.

He also said there is a view that in the olden days, male poets were referred to by the word Pulavar and female poets were referred to by the common term Avvaiyar. On this, Duraimurugan quipped: “Oh! Is it like addressing all elderly women in our homes as Aaya?” amidst laughter from the members.

Intervening, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the term Avvaiyar could be taken as a respectable symbol for womanhood. “Establishing a repository for Avvaiyar works in Thulasiyapattinam would be a befitting homage to the Tamil saint-poet and this would be done in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he added.