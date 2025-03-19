Baby ‘brought dead’ to Tirupattur Government Hospital sparks infanticide suspicion

TIRUPATTUR: The death of a three-month-old girl in Abbai Street on Monday has raised suspicions of female infanticide.

Dr Senthilkumari of Tirupattur Government Hospital stated that the infant was brought in by her grandmother around 8 am, showing no signs of life. “She was brought dead. We attempted to revive her for 20 minutes but were unsuccessful.

When we asked for details, the grandmother refused to disclose the names of the child, her parents, or herself. Upon inquiry, we discovered that this was the couple’s third daughter—they already have two daughters aged three and two. That is when we suspected female infanticide,” she said.

Later, the child’s mother and a male relative arrived, accusing doctors of negligence. When hospital staff insisted on a post-mortem, the relative allegedly assaulted an attendant, seized the body, and fled. “We tried to stop them but couldn’t. We immediately informed the police,” the doctor added.

Tirupattur Town Police said Kayalvizhi, Medical Officer of a local PHC, filed a complaint. The police later recovered the body and sent it to Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The child’s parents, Rajkumar (30), a lorry driver, and Suganthi (26), a homemaker from Kalnarsampatti, have been identified.