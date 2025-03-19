Civic body starts survey to map cables, pipelines ahead of metro rail work in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The town planning commission of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has begun the preliminary works ahead of starting the survey work for the Coimbatore Metro Rail project to earmark the lands required for phase 1 of the project. The work is likely to be carried out for the next few months on Avinashi and Sathy roads.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will execute Coimbatore Metro Rail project on two corridors in the first phase. While Corridor-1 on Avinashi Road will be 20.4 km long from Ukkadam Bus Terminus to the Coimbatore International Airport via Neelambur integrated station with 18 metro stations, Corridor-2 on Sathyamangalam Road will be 14.4 km long starting from Coimbatore Railway Junction to Valiyampalayam Pirivu with 14 metro stations. The project is estimated to be executed at Rs 10,740 crore.

After several rounds of talks, CMRL, allocated Rs 154 crore to CCMC for land acquisition (LA) work on the Sathy Road. A few weeks ago, CMRL sanctioned Rs 2 crore to conduct survey the LA works. The CCMC has assigned surveyors from its town planning wing to conduct the survey and utility mapping works.

The work officially began near the Ukkadam bus terminus. Sources from the CCMC said utility mapping must be done to identify drinking water pipelines, UGD pipes, gas pipelines, network cables, electricity wires, and others that run underground. After idenitfying these, a report along with the map will be prepared. Along with LA works, these utilities will be shifted to the edge of the road to make way for the metro works.