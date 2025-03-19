Dargah trustee hacked to death by gang in Tirunelveli

In viral clip, ex-SI said his death is imminent

Police are on the lookout for prime accused Krishnamurthy alias Mohamed Thoufeek (32) and his wife Noor Nisha.

In a purported video clip released by Hussain recently, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, he is seen saying that his death is imminent and Tirunelveli town police inspector Gopala Krishnan and assistant commissioner Senthil Kumar are colluding with the accused.

A senior police officer said there is a parcel of disputed land in the name of Noor Nisha, wife of Krishamurthy alias Thoufeeq, in the area. Zakir Hussain had put up a shed in January on the land following which quarrel erupted between him and Krishnamurthy, who later filed a complaint.

A case was registered against Zakir Hussain under SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act based on the complaint. Recently, Hussain had dumped sand at the site, claiming it to be a Waqf property, escalating tension between him and Thoufeeq. Akbar Shah, one of the accused who surrendered in the case, is a brother of Noor Nisha.

S Inayathullah, a relative of Zakir Hussain, said that Hussain was part of the security detail of former CM M Karunanidhi and also to present CM Stalin when he was Chennai Mayor.

Demanding probe by senior police officers and chairman of the Waqf Board, Hussain’s relatives have refused to receive his body. The body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Tirunelveli medical college hospital after postmortem.

Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his X post, said that a former police officer, who had served with former CM M Karunanidhi, could not even go home safely after performing prayers under the DMK government. BJP state president K Annamalai said the murder showed the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.