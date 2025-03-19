Ennore oil spill: NGT grants interim relief to CPCL, stays TNPCB's order demanding Rs 73 crore for damages

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on March 19 granted temporary relief to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) by issuing an interim stay on a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) order demanding Rs 73.68 crore.

The amount comes as a compensation for socio-economic and environmental damages caused by an oil spill in Ennore Creek in December 2023.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, directed CPCL to deposit Rs 19 crore—50% of the environmental damage cost of Rs. 38.24 crore—within four weeks as a bank guarantee.

The appeal was argued by Senior Counsel Abdul Saleem, representing CPCL, who challenged the TNPCB’s compensation order, asserting that the quantification of the oil spill—pegged at 517 tonnes by an IIT-Madras report—was erroneous.