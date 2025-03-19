Eriyur residents fume as bus stop built two years ago lacks amenities

DHARMAPURI: Eriyur residents are aggrieved by the lack of amenities in the bus stand that was constructed only two years ago.

The bus stand which was constructed at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore in 2023 has 16 shops that earn revenue for the town panchayat. Residents stated that the shops have not been allotted and the closed spaces have become a den for drunkards.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajasekar from Eriyur said, “The bus stand has no chairs or benches for passengers, making the elderly, sick and even pregnant women stand while waiting for buses. Further, there are no drinking water amenities and people have to buy water bottles from the local shops. With the onset of summer, immediate efforts must be taken to improve amenities.”

Another resident, S Muthamilan said, “In the evening, people are afraid to go near the bus stand, as it is taken over by drunkards. People open the shops, consume liquor, dump the bottles and leave food waste inside. The panchayat should at least put up locks or rent out the shops.”

Executive Officer of Eriyur Town panchayat was not available to comment on the issue. But other officials stated that efforts are being taken to rent the shops. Regarding people consuming liquor and littering the bus stand, they said, “We have not received any such complaint.”