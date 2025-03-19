Erode woman stabs drunk, abusive son to death, arrested

ERODE: A 54-year-old mother and four family members were arrested in Bhavani for allegedly killing her 30-year-old widower son who was addicted to liquor and used to harass her for money.

The suspects have been identified as R Sudha (54), her son Muruganandham (28) of Thottiapalayam in Bhavani, her relatives G Gowri Sankar (23), J Yogesh (24), and S Sakthipandi (31) of Bhavani.

On March 13, R Mathiyazhagan (30) of Thottiapalayam was found dead at Jallikalmedu in Bhavani.

Police found injuries on his body and suspected he may have been murdered. After establishing his identity as Sudha’s eldest son, they questioned her.

“Mathiyazhagan fell in love and married J Krithika (26) a few years ago. However, Krithika died by suicide allegedly because Mathiyazhagan was addicted to liquor and he used to come home drunk almost every day and abused her,” police said.

After her death, Mathiyazhagan started to torture his mother and younger brother asking for money to drink liquor.

Upset over this, Sudha and Muruganandam, with the help of three relatives, stabbed Mathiyazhagakan to death in their home on the night of March 11.

They then dumped the body in the Cauvery river at the Jallikalmedu. The body washed ashore two days later, police added.

Based on the interrogation, all the five were arrested on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.