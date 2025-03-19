Include Tamil instructions on bed kit wrapper, Madurai railway division tells bidder

MADURAI: Following a complaint that instructions in Tamil were missing from the biodegradable paper covers that are used to wrap the bed roll kits of AC coaches in trains, the Madurai railway division ordered the bidder concerned to include instructions in Tamil, along with Hindi and English.

According to a communication to the bidder from the Divisional Environment and Housekeeping Manager (DEnHM) of Madurai, Gundewar Badal Kishorrao, on March 17, it would be followed in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd AC coaches of 13 trains primarily maintained by the Madurai, Tirunelveli and Rameswaram coaching depots. The communication said that in compliance with the official language policy, the instructions on the bags are required to be printed in 3 languages.

In the new specification, the bidder will include Tamil as first language, followed by Hindi and English. The Tamil messages on the cover will also contain a complaint number and a few other instructions.

The Madurai railway division said the instructions in Tamil were missed out due to oversight, and has been rectified after a complaint was received. The colour of the paper cover must be khaki/brown. The bed roll kits contain two bedsheets and a hand towel.