Issue pass to people residing within 20km radius of tollbooth, say farmers

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Palacode on Tuesday urged officials of the toll plaza ay Karagadahalli to issue Local Residents Pass (LRP) for people residing within 20km radius.

The toll plaza, located on NH 844 connecting Adhiyamankottai - Royakottai - Hosur, was opened last month.

Speaking about the need for concession and LRP, S Manigandan, a resident, said, “Locals have started using NH 844 as it saves time. A majority of the users are primarily farmers.

Four-wheelers are charged `85 per trip and farmers have to transport their produce to the markets on a daily basis. Issuing a LRP would save them a lot of money. NHAI must take steps to issue LRP at the earliest.”

Another resident, PK Siva said, “At Thoppur, people living in and around 10km radius are provided monthly LRP for Rs 150, and people living around 10 to 20 km are charged Rs 300. We want the same at Karagadahalli toll plaza also. This will be most beneficial for local farmers.”

NHAI officials were not available for a comment.