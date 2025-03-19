‘Minister Anbarasan belittling gig workers from the North’: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday accused MSME Minister TM Anbarasan of belittling the workers from North India who are employed in Tamil Nadu.

In his tweet, Annamalai referred to the remarks made by Anbarasan at a public meeting where he said people who learnt Hindi were grazing cattle at his house. “I am not joking. It is true. They are selling ‘pani puri’ and are engaged in construction works and carpentry. If we study Hindi, we too have to go to North India and sell pani puri,” Anbarasan added.

“DMK ministers take great joy in belittling our brothers and sisters from Northern India, often forgetting our Tamil values and culture. Anbarasan is an 11th pass, has very poor Tamil proficiency and is the minister of MSME,” Annamalai said, adding having intoxicated the younger populace of our state with unrestricted liquor sales and easy access to drugs, the DMK should be ashamed for demeaning the people who have filled in the labour deficit of our state.

The BJP leader also explained that the NEP 2020 is not about Hindi unlike the previous educational policies released by the Congress. “It is about promoting all Indian languages, emphasising the mother tongue (Tamil) as a medium of instruction, and an opportunity for our government school students to learn a third language and foreign languages at the secondary level.”