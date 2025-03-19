No train schedule display board at main entry point in Madurai Railway Junction

MADURAI: Passengers decry lack of digital display boards for train schedules at the Madurai railway junction at its entry points. Most passengers use the main entrance for boarding trains, where the railway department is redeveloping the station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Entry is possible through the two entry points at the main entrance — one located near the ticket counter and the other at the extreme right on the same side.

M Vijay (34), who was boarding a train to Dindigul with family, said, "We entered through the second entry point, where there was no train schedule display board. When we started walking towards the first entry point, we realised that we had to board from the fifth platform."

S Senbagam (58) of Vellore said, "The station has a footfall of 10,000 to 15,000 passengers and over 1,500 to 2,000 passengers use the second entry point. Passengers can enter through the correct entry point after reviewing the display board. After development works is over, they could use both the boards at the two points at the main entrance or the one in the western entrance."

A railway official admitted that footfall is high at the main entrance. "Owing to the cost of installing a digital display board, there is a delay. The second entry point would be closed in four to five months as redevelopment works will be over. However, we will ensure to prioritise welfare of passengers."