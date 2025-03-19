One more arrested in elephant poaching case in TN- Karnataka border, tusks and weapons recovered

DHARMAPURI: A third suspect was arrested by the special investigation team on Tuesday in connection with the poaching of an elephant near Neruppur on the TN- Karnataka border.

On Monday night, forest staff and SIT arrested S Vijay Kumar (23) and V Govindharaju (54) from Kongarapatti. a village located close to the Karnataka border.

Based on interrogation with the, the SIT arrested R Dinesh (26) from Govindapadi village. Two tusks and several weapons were recovered from him. Distirct Forest officer K Rajangam said more suspects may be involved and investigation would continue. Five teams, including officers of Wildlife Crime Control bureau, are investigating the case.

On March 1, an elephant was found dead and mutilated. The carcass has been set on fire to elude forensic investigation. However, samples of the elephant revealed that it was a tusker aged about 20 to 25 years.

DFO K Rajangam all three suspects have been booked under Section, 9, 39, 49B, 51 and 52 of the Wildlife protection Act for elephant poaching by gunshot, removal of tusk and attempting to trade.