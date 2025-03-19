PM Modi says Ilaiyaraaja a trailblazer in every sense

CHENNAI: Following his recent Symphony in London, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja, a musical titan whose genius has had a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and he made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London a few days ago,” the PM said in his post on X.

Modi also said Ilaiyaraaja’s performance was accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. “This momentous feat marks yet another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey - one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale,” he added.

Ilaiyaraaja, in his tweet, said, “A memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We spoke about many things, including my Symphony ‘Valiant’. Humbled by his appreciation and support.”