Puducherry government to supply 20-litre water cans at doorsteps to salinity-affected urban areas

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will provide 20-litre water cans at the doorsteps of people in urban areas affected by high salinity, from Tamil New Year, April 14, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister K. Lakshminarayanan announced in the Assembly.

Replying to a question from legislator G Nehru alias Kuppusamy, the Minister stated that despite the drilling of new borewells to meet the rising water demand, excessive groundwater extraction has led to increased salinity. Currently, water from borewells with high salinity is blended with water from sources within permissible Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in Overhead Tanks (OHTs) before distribution.

To address the drinking water crisis, the government plans to install seven brackish water desalination plants, each with a capacity of 1 MLD, at an estimated cost of Rs 31 crores by availing a NABARD loan. Additionally, tenders have been invited for consultants to conduct a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for two seawater desalination plants with a capacity of 50 MLD each.

As part of a long-term solution, the government proposes drilling 28 deep borewells and drawing water from lakes for treatment and distribution. Plans are also in place to utilise surface water by constructing check dams across the Penniyar and Sankarabarani rivers.

Furthermore, a consultant has been appointed for the reconstruction of the damaged barrage at Sellipet. The project includes the construction of a high-level sluice gate across the river to prevent excess water from flowing into the sea during the rainy season. The stored water will be used to meet summer demands, the minister added.