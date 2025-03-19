Treks guided by tribal youth reach heights, bring in Rs 63L revenue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s scenic trekking routes have emerged as a popular draw for adventure enthusiasts, with 4,792 trekkers exploring the state’s breathtaking trails between November 1 and February 14, as per the official data shared by Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation (TNWEC).

The initiative also provided a economic boost to tribal and local communities. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday posted on X highlighting the success, noting that the trails generated Rs 63.43 lakh in revenue, of which Rs 49.51 lakh has been disbursed directly to tribal youth who led the way.

The trekking season, which took a hiatus from February 15 to April 15 last year due to the fire season as per Tamil Nadu trekking rules, later saw robust participation. Out of the total trekkers, around 3,300 were male, over 1,400 were female, and over 50 were foreigners.

Popular destinations included the Nilgiris with 1,402 trekkers across 11 trekking routes, Coimbatore’s seven routes with 856 visitors, Tirupattur (674), Tenkasi (414), and Tiruvallur (400). Iconic routes like Avalanche, Parson’s Valley to Mukurthi, Manambally, Gudiyam, and Yelagiri Swamimalai topped the list, Vismiju Viswanathan, director, TNWEC, told TNIE.

Of the 230 selected trekking guides, 65% hail from tribal communities, with the remaining being locals familiar with the terrain. These guides, who are skilled in navigation, are provided with tools like handheld bird pamphlets to enhance trekker experience. Each trekker and guide receives a `5 lakh accidental insurance, ensuring safety on the rugged trails, Viswanathan added.

Educational outreach is also growing, with 15% of trekkers being school and college students. Authorities are offering concessional rates for larger groups and are working on further subsidies for government schools.

