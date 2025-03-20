29-year-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault of French woman in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 29-year-old man has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault against a 46-year-old French woman in Tiruvannamalai on Monday. The accused, identified as R Venkateshan, a local resident, has been remanded in custody by the police after a complaint was lodged by the victim.

According to police sources, Venkateshan, who operates as a spiritual guide in the area, allegedly enticed the woman under the pretence of escorting her to Annamalaiyar Hill, a restricted zone except during the Maha Karthigai Deepam festival. The hill is otherwise off-limits to climbers. Venkateshan is accused of illegally guiding foreign nationals to the site for a fee.

The victim, a French national residing in Tiruvannamalai since 2022, had travelled to Kanthasramam to celebrate her birthday. En route to the ashram, she encountered Venkateshan, who offered to take her to Annamalaiyar Hill. He allegedly claimed he could assist her in understanding the function of her bodily "chakras" through meditation within a cave on the hill.

However, during the visit, Venkateshan allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The woman managed to escape and filed a complaint at the All-Women Police Station in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday morning. The police apprehended Venkateshan on Tuesday night.