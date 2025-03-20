Audit of temple assets underway in Puducherry, 51 of 243 temples reviewed: CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: For the protection of temple properties, an audit of temple assets is currently underway, Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced. The audit has been completed in 51 out of 243 temples under the Puducherry Hindu Religious Institution (HRI) Department, he stated.

In these 51 temples, Trust Committees have been formed and the properties are being maintained, he said, responding to a query from P Angalan (Independent). An audit will be conducted in all remaining temples, and the properties will be safeguarded.

Once the audit is concluded, the government will release a list of the properties of each temple. The audit is being conducted by the Temple Audit Unit within the Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries.

Currently, temple Executive Officers are being appointed in temples under the HRI's control, the CM confirmed.

However, he noted that Boards of Trustees have not been appointed in accordance with a Madras High Court order.

When Independent MLA Golapalli Srinivas Ashok pointed out that the Court's directive stemmed from a case he had filed and expressed concern about the prolonged delay in complying with the court's directions, the Chief Minister responded that the government will develop new guidelines in consultation with MLAs for the appointment of Boards of Trustees