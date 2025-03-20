BIS seizes uncertified products worth Rs 36 lakh from Amazon, Flipkart warehouses in TN

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted enforcement raids on Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Thiruvallur district, seizing thousands of uncertified products violating quality control regulations.

At Amazon’s warehouse in Indo Space AS Industrial Park Private Limited, located in Durainallur Village, Ponneri Taluk, BIS officials confiscated 3,376 non-certified products worth Rs 36 lakh.

The seized items included insulated flasks, insulated food containers, metallic water bottles, ceiling fans, and toys. These products, which require mandatory BIS certification, were being stored and sold without the BIS Standard Mark, in violation of Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016.

A similar operation at Flipkart’s warehouse on Veppampattu Road, Koduvalli, resulted in the seizure of 286 packs of baby diapers, 36 boxes of insulated hotpots, 26 stainless steel water bottles, and 10 insulated steel bottles, all lacking BIS certification.

BIS Chennai Branch Head G Bhavani confirmed that legal action would be taken under the BIS Act, 2016. The law prescribes penalties of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to ten times the product's value for offenders.

Consumers have been urged to report fake ISI-marked products via the BIS Care App, email (cnbo1@bis.gov.in), or visit www.bis.gov.in to verify product certifications, a BIS release stated.