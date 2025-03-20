BJP demands Rs 10L for devotee who died at Tiruchendur temple

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP state president K Annamalai has demanded the state government to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the devotee, who died at Tiruchendur Murugan temple premises recently.

Omkumar (50) of Karaikudi died at Tiruchendur temple premises on March 16, while waiting in queue for darshan. His family members were standing ahead of him.

In a statement, Annamalai alleged that the written complaint given by Omkumar's relatives and their interviews to TV channels shows the inefficiency of the government. He demanded the state government to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and take steps to prevent such deaths at temple premises.

Om Kumar's wife K Malarvizhi claimed that her husband suffered breathing trouble as he was standing in the Rs 100 queue for offering darshan and died despite being admitted to a nearby hospital. He was suffering from a breathing illness and was using inhalers to manage the health concern. However, he could not manage being in the long queue. Our requests for not performing postmortem was accepted by authorities, she said.