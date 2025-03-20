CM Stalin assures thorough probe into ex-SI murder

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the State Assembly that a thorough investigation into the murder of former sub inspector of police S Zakir Hussain Bijili in Tirunelveli on Tuesday would be carried out and all those involved in the crime and those who supported them would be brought to justice without any bias.

The issue was raised first in the Assembly by Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, following which Speaker M Appavu said it would be taken up as a special mention during the zero hour discussion, since a few others had also given notice to him regarding the issue.

Palaniswami blamed the police for failing to prevent the murder, claiming they did not properly investigate the earlier complaint by Hussain that he was facing threats to his life. “The perpetrators took advantage of the lethargy of the police and murdered Hussain,” he added.

The AIADMK chief also said there were reports that the police not only failed to investigate Hussain’s complaint but also tried to resolve the issue by involving the person against whom Hussain had complained.