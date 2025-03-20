CM Stalin assures thorough probe into ex-SI murder

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday promised the State Assembly that a thorough investigation into the murder of former sub inspector of police S Zakir Hussain Bijili in Tirunelveli on Tuesday would be carried out and all those involved in the crime and those who supported them would be brought to justice without any bias.
The issue was raised first in the Assembly by Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, following which Speaker M Appavu said it would be taken up as a special mention during the zero hour discussion, since a few others had also given notice to him regarding the issue.
Palaniswami blamed the police for failing to prevent the murder, claiming they did not properly investigate the earlier complaint by Hussain that he was facing threats to his life. “The perpetrators took advantage of the lethargy of the police and murdered Hussain,” he added.
The AIADMK chief also said there were reports that the police not only failed to investigate Hussain’s complaint but also tried to resolve the issue by involving the person against whom Hussain had complained.
In his reply, on the discussion, Stalin highlighted that even those MLAs who did not give notice to raise the issue were allowed to speak, which showed the utmost importance given by the government to this issue.
He said Tirunelveli city police are investigating the murder and two persons have surrendered in the court while the police are in search of other suspects. The police are also investigating the video released by Hussain on January 8, complaining about a threat to his life.
Stalin explained according to the preliminary investigation, there was a land dispute between Hussain and one Krishnamurthi, alias Mohammed Thoubeeq. Regarding the issue, both the parties had filed complaints against each other. The police had registered the complaints in the community service register (CSR) and further investigation was under way.
The CM said the police interrogated the persons mentioned by Hussain after his video on social media.
