Cuddalore court sentences special tahsildar, retired assistant to two years for bribery

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore District Court sentenced a special tahsildar and a retired assistant to two years in jail for accepting a Rs 2,500 bribe to issue a clearance certificate for an electricity connection near Chidambaram, on Wednesday.

According to case details, A Asaithambi, a resident of Sivapuri Vadapathi Street in Chidambaram Taluk, had constructed a tiled house on land belonging to the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple. Later, he built a multi-storey house at the same location.

To obtain an electricity connection, he required a no-objection certificate. Special Tahsildar K Ashokan, who handled temple land affairs, allegedly demanded Rs 2,500 as a bribe for issuing the certificate.

Asaithambi lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). Following the complaint, a case was registered against Ashokan on August 14, 2012. "That same day, during a sting operation, Ashokan and retired junior assistant R Munusamy were apprehended red-handed accepting the bribe and were arrested," a DVAC source said.

The case was heard in the Cuddalore District Court before Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Judge P Nagarajan. The court convicted both accused on Wednesday. Ashokan was sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Munusamy was sentenced to two years' imprisonment and fined Rs 11,000.

The court also ruled that if the convicts fail to pay the fines, they will have to undergo an additional six months in jail.