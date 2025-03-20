DPR for waste-to-energy plant in Vellalore dump yard in final stage

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is in its final stage of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for setting up a waste-to-energy plant at the Vellalore Dumpyard premises at an estimated cost of over Rs 100 crore.

With around 100 wards in the five zones of the city, the people of Coimbatore generate around 1,200 tonnes of garbage everyday.

The garbage collected from across the city is processed at various facilities across the city by the civic body.

While the waste is segregated into dry and wet waste and sent to the respective processing centres, the mixed wastes that are not segregated are taken and dumped at the Vellalore dump yard.

As mixed waste piles in the facility have been growing, the civic body has been disposing the legacy waste through bio-mining for over the years. Owing to the garbage piles, the people living in surrounding regions have raised serious concerns due to the foul odour, fires during the summer, and contamination of the groundwater.

In view of this, the civic body has planned to establish two different facilities at the Vellalore dump yard premises to dispose the waste as soon as possible. To dispose the wet waste, a biogas plant is set to be established.

Similarly, to get rid of the dry waste, a waste-to-energy plant will be set up at the premises. While the civic body has prepared the DPR for the biogas plant facility at the dump yard premises, the CCMC is in its stage of preparing a DPR for the waste-to-energy plant.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “We have planned to set up a waste-to-energy plant at the Vellalore dump yard campus. The plant will be established with a capacity to process about 200 tonnes of waste per day and around 12 megawatts (MW) of electricity can be generated per day using the plant.

The electricity that’s generated using this plant will be sold to the TNEB. We won’t be adjusting the amount for our electricity bills with the TNEB as the private operator needs to be paid and revenue can be generated. The DPR is almost ready. It’s in the final stages. The plant would cost around Rs 100 crores. Once the DPR is finalised, we shall send it to the government for approval and funds.”