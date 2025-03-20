History-sheeter hacked to death on Salem-Kochi NH, three accused shot in leg

ERODE: A 30-year-old history-sheeter, travelling in a car along with his wife, was hacked to death by a six-member gang along the Salem-Kochi National Highway near Nasiyanur in Erode district on Wednesday afternoon.

Chithode police, which pursued the gang, shot three of the alleged suspects in the leg when they tried to attack the police team with deadly weapons. While four suspects have been arrested, a search is on to nab the other two, police said. An inspector and a constable were injured in the attack.

Those arrested have been identified as Sathish (30), Saravanan (33), Bhoopalan (30), and Kartikeyan (32), all from Kitchipalayam in Salem district. According to police, the deceased, John (34), also from Kitchipalayam, lived with his wife Saranya (32) at S Periyapalayam in Tiruppur district, where he was operating an auto finance company.

John has several criminal cases pending against him at various police stations in Salem. Fearing for his life due to enmity with certain individuals in Salem, John had moved to Tiruppur to his father-in-law’s house, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, John and his wife were returning in their car to Tiruppur after appearing at the Annathanapatti police station in Salem regarding a criminal case. When the car was nearing Nasiyanur, the assailants, who were tailing the car, rammed their vehicle into John’s car from behind, forcing John to pull over.

Four gang members immediately got out of the car with sickles and hacked John to death in broad daylight. Saranya, who tried to save her husband, also sustained injuries, police said.