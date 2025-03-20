Kodaikanal Government Hospital struggles with 50 per cent workforce: RTI

DINDIGUL: Several positions for doctors and medical staff are vacant at the Kodaikanal Government Hospital in Dindigul for the last one year, according to an RTI reply. The health department had sanctioned 12 doctors in the facility but six positions are vacant. For house-keeping and multi-purpose workers, 24 positions were sanctioned but 15 positions are vacant.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI Activist Veronica Mary said, "In an upgraded primary health centre, four physicians will be in place. Kodaikanal Government Hospital is a taluk government hospital and only six doctors are present, where as the sanctioned strength is around 12. All patients from remote regions from in and around Kodaikanal come here in case of emergencies. Besides, referrals from primary health centres in Kodaikanal also come here. Other patients will be referred to health facilities in Palani, which is over 60 km away."

An official from the health department (Dindigul division) said, "Doctors are extremely stressed over emergency situations. Besides, doctors are deputed to handle cases in Peripheral Hospitals in Thandikudi and other facilities in Kodaikanal. If any doctor is absent, rest of the doctors have to work long hours and it becomes very tiresome. We have conveyed our problems to higher officials in Dindigul city, who have promised to resolve the issue soon."

Meanwhile, the RTI revealed the number of patients treated in the same facility over the last two years. Based on the records, 13,623 persons were treated under inpatient wards and 1.35 lakh persons in outpatient wards in 2023. Over 12,869 persons were treated as inpatients and 1.26 lakh persons were admitted in outpatient wards in 2024.