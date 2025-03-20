LoP EPS clashes with Speaker, CM Stalin over law and order; AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday clashed with Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Accusing the Speaker of denying him the opportunity to complete his speech, Palaniswami led AIADMK MLAs in a walkout from the Assembly.

During zero hour, Palaniswami attempted to raise concerns about law and order, but the Speaker ruled that such issues should be intimated at least 30 minutes before the session commenced.

Palaniswami countered that this rule applied only to call-attention motions and that opposition parties could raise urgent issues during zero hour. After an exchange of arguments, CM Stalin intervened, saying he was prepared to answer Palaniswami’s concerns.

Palaniswami listed several recent crimes, including the discovery of constable Malaiyarasan’s charred body near Perungudi in Madurai and the similar case of a woman teacher in Madukkarai, Coimbatore.

He also cited the hacking of a couple near Nasiyanur, the murder of a soothsayer in Thirubhuvanam, and the abduction and killing of DMK trade unionist Kumar in Chennai.