LoP EPS clashes with Speaker, CM Stalin over law and order; AIADMK stages walkout from Assembly

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday clashed with Assembly Speaker M Appavu and Chief Minister MK Stalin over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Accusing the Speaker of denying him the opportunity to complete his speech, Palaniswami led AIADMK MLAs in a walkout from the Assembly.
During zero hour, Palaniswami attempted to raise concerns about law and order, but the Speaker ruled that such issues should be intimated at least 30 minutes before the session commenced.
Palaniswami countered that this rule applied only to call-attention motions and that opposition parties could raise urgent issues during zero hour. After an exchange of arguments, CM Stalin intervened, saying he was prepared to answer Palaniswami’s concerns.
Palaniswami listed several recent crimes, including the discovery of constable Malaiyarasan’s charred body near Perungudi in Madurai and the similar case of a woman teacher in Madukkarai, Coimbatore.
He also cited the hacking of a couple near Nasiyanur, the murder of a soothsayer in Thirubhuvanam, and the abduction and killing of DMK trade unionist Kumar in Chennai.
“These crimes occurred while the Chief Minister claims that no one can escape the law. Instead of a daily status report, now we are getting a daily murder report. This is the achievement of the DMK government. Law and order have never been this bad in Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami said. Some of his remarks were later expunged by the Speaker.
As Palaniswami insisted on more time to speak, the Speaker ruled that the Leader of the Opposition could not make irrelevant comments. AIADMK MLAs stood up in protest, and Palaniswami led them in a walkout.
As he exited, Stalin remarked, “You should not forget what happened in Thoothukudi and Sathankulam in the past. I am not someone who learns about incidents only through television.”
Stalin then challenged Palaniswami, saying, “If you have the guts, stay and listen to my reply.”
Responding to the law and order allegations, the CM said AIADMK had staged a walkout out of fear that he might reveal more inconvenient facts.
“The Leader of the Opposition mentioned four murders on Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that the Coimbatore case was a suicide. Regarding the Madurai case, investigations are ongoing. In Sivaganga, the murder was due to a family dispute,” Stalin explained.
Detailing the murder in Erode, Stalin said history-sheeter John alias Chanakyan from Salem was hacked to death by unidentified assailants while returning from Annadanapatti police station as part of his bail conditions. His wife, who was with him, was also attacked and is currently receiving treatment.
Police investigations led to an encounter with four suspects—Saravanan, Satheesh, Bhoopalan, and Maina Karthik—who allegedly attacked officers with lethal weapons.
In response, Sithode Police Inspector opened fire, injuring three suspects, who were later hospitalised in Perundurai and subsequently transferred to Coimbatore government hospital.
“Preliminary findings suggest John was murdered in revenge, as he was the second accused in the 2020 murder of history-sheeter Chelladurai in Salem. The investigation is ongoing,” Stalin said.
Refuting Palaniswami’s claims, Stalin backed his argument with statistics. “The Tamil Nadu police operate without political bias. Legal action is taken against all accused, regardless of affiliation. The police are not only responding swiftly to crimes but also implementing preventive measures. Known criminals and repeat offenders are being closely monitored, and Goondas Act detentions are being enforced when necessary.”
He revealed that in 2024 alone, 4,572 anti-social elements were detained under the Goondas Act. Due to stringent actions, the number of murder and attempted murder cases dropped from 49,280 to 31,498 in a year.
“Contrary to the exaggerated claims on social media, murders in 2024 fell by 6.8 per cent compared to 2023—a reduction of 109 cases. Similarly, revenge killings dropped by 42.72 per cent.”
As part of crime prevention efforts, additional police personnel have been deployed at festivals, major entertainment venues, and tourist spots. “This government prioritises ensuring that criminals face justice.
In 2023, 181 history-sheeters were convicted; in 2024, that number rose to 242. The dedication of the police in handling court cases has led to these convictions, with 150 history-sheeters receiving life sentences or more than ten years of imprisonment.”
Comparing crime rates over the years, Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu saw its highest number of murders in 2012 during the AIADMK regime, with 1,943 cases. In 2013, the figure stood at 1,927, and even during the lockdown, there were 1,661 cases. “In contrast, 2024 recorded the lowest murder count in 12 years, with 1,540 cases.”
Stalin concluded by stating that the police under his leadership were effectively maintaining law and order. “Those trying to gain political mileage from isolated incidents should reflect on how dire the situation was during AIADMK’s rule, based on the statistics I have presented,” he said.