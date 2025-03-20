Madras High Court asks Customs to investigate Muslim woman’s abuse complaint

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday directed the chief commissioner of Customs in Chennai to hold an inquiry into the complaints of a Muslim woman, who alleged that a female air Customs officer at Chennai airport verbally abused her religion while checking the woman after her return from a pilgrimage in Mecca.

“The first respondent is directed to hold inquiry into the complaints within eight weeks,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy in the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by one Sabeena of Chennai.

The petitioner stated that she returned to Chennai on January 3, after completing a pilgrimage along with her husband. After finishing immigration check, she was called by a woman Customs officer, stating that she suspected that Sabeena was smuggling gold.

The petitioner claimed that the officer had said Sabeena went to abroad only to smuggle gold because she was a Muslim, adding that she was forced to remove her clothes for checking.

The officer further allegedly threatened to slap a false case against Sabeena. Stating that the deputy commissioner of customs intelligence in the airport refused to accept a written complaint, Sabeena said she had to subsequently submit an online complaint with the chief commissioner of Customs for Chennai zone.