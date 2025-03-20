MTC launches Rs 2K pass for unlimited ride in all buses, including air-conditioned services

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has launched a Rs 2,000 monthly pass that grants commuters unlimited access to all types of buses, including air-conditioned (AC) services. The initiative was inaugurated at the Mandaveli bus depot by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar, in the presence of MTC Managing Director T Prabhushankar. The new passes impose no restrictions on the number of trips and are available for purchase at all MTC depots and sales centres.

Sivasankar stated, “Commuters who prefer the existing Rs 1,000 passes can continue to use them. However, the Rs 2,000 pass has been introduced specifically to facilitate travel on AC buses. These passes will also be valid for all electric buses, which will soon become operational in the city.”

Currently, MTC operates 50 AC buses across Chennai, with plans for a significant expansion. As part of its eco-friendly urban mobility initiative, the city is set to receive 650 electric buses, including 225 AC buses. Officials confirmed that AC electric buses are expected to be introduced from May or June.

The 50 AC buses currently in service cover key routes such as Thiruvanmiyur-Central Railway Station, Broadway-Tambaram/Vandalur, Tambaram-Thiruvanmiyur, and CMBT-Siruseri/Tiruporur, ensuring improved connectivity for daily commuters.