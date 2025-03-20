Nilgiris engineers ‘eat soil’ to protest delay in building plan approvals

NILGIRIS: Condemning the district administration for delaying in providing approvals to construct buildings, members of the Nilgiris Civil Engineers Association (NCEA) staged a novel protest by eating soil at Suthanthira Thidal near the ATC bus stop on Wednesday.

The members holding placards mentioned that the Nilgiris administration is biased towards issuing building approvals and thus cheating the people.

Speaking to the media, association secretary, Madheswaran said that the district administration has been delaying the plan approvals in the last five years and around 5,000 house plan applications were pending before the district administration.