No plan to separate Udumalaipet from Tiruppur district: Collector T Christuraj

TIRUPPUR: Madathukulam MLA C Mahendran has written a letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin requesting him not to include Udumalaipet and Madathukulam taluks in the proposed Palani district.

A section of public and farmers have also made the same request. Allaying the fears, district collector T Christuraj said there are no such plans.

Stating there were media reports that Palani would be made as a separate district that would comprise Udumalaipet and Madathukulam taluks, MLA Mahendran sought a clarification from the government.

“The state government should clarify the truth about this information. Even if a new district is created with Palani as headquarters, people do not want to Madathukulam and Udumalaipet taluks to be merged with it. If the government has any such plans, it should be dropped,” he said.

S Paramasivam, Treasurer of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Association, said, “The state government should not separate any area from an existing district without hearing the views of people.”

G Ramanathan, President of Tamil Nadu Farmers Awareness Movement, suggested that Udumalaipet can be made as a separate district. Nagaraj, a farmer of Udumalaipet, said, “We have our district headquarters in Tiruppur. Due to this, we have to travel about 50 km for any need.

Udumalaipet is a town rich in agriculture and industry. Amaravathi and Thirumurthy dams are located here. A new district can be formed by merging Pollachi and Valparai taluks in Coimbatore district and Madathukulam and Udumalaipet taluks in Tiruppur district with Udumalaipet as its HQ. This will be beneficial for the people of the above taluks.”

Speaking to TNIE, collector Christuraj said, “There is no plan to separate Madathukulam and Udumalaipet taluks from Tiruppur district. We have not received any information.”