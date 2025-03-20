Puducherry to deploy robotic suction machines for sewerage overhaul with Rs 140 crore ADB loan

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will deploy advanced robotic suction machines to tackle sewage blockages as part of a Rs 140 crore overhaul of the underground sewerage system, funded through an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister K. Lakshminarayanan announced the initiative in the Assembly while responding to a query from Independent MLA J. Prakash Kumar.

As part of the project, six high-tech suction machines equipped with cameras, sensors, and robotics have been procured at a cost of Rs 5.2 crore. “These machines will be deployed in the next few days to detect blockages, remove silt and other materials, and clear sewage lines,” said the minister.

A survey will be conducted to identify damaged manholes, inspection chambers, and pipelines, which were laid 30 years ago. Repairs will be carried out under the ADB-funded project.