Puducherry to deploy robotic suction machines for sewerage overhaul with Rs 140 crore ADB loan

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government will deploy advanced robotic suction machines to tackle sewage blockages as part of a Rs 140 crore overhaul of the underground sewerage system, funded through an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister K. Lakshminarayanan announced the initiative in the Assembly while responding to a query from Independent MLA J. Prakash Kumar.
As part of the project, six high-tech suction machines equipped with cameras, sensors, and robotics have been procured at a cost of Rs 5.2 crore. “These machines will be deployed in the next few days to detect blockages, remove silt and other materials, and clear sewage lines,” said the minister.
A survey will be conducted to identify damaged manholes, inspection chambers, and pipelines, which were laid 30 years ago. Repairs will be carried out under the ADB-funded project.
Additionally, three new collection wells are being constructed at Kuruchikuppam, Lal Bahadur Shastri Street, and Gingee Salai at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore. These wells, expected to be operational in the coming months, will help pump sewage to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), reducing the risk of backflow.
The minister also stated that existing collection wells are being remodelled, and Tertiary Treatment Plants (TTPs) will be added to three STPs, starting with the facility at Kanaganeri.
Currently, only secondary sewage treatment is being performed. Puducherry generates approximately 120 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, but only 61 MLD is being treated. The government aims to expand treatment capacity to handle the remaining sewage volume.
The project aims to enhance the efficiency of the sewerage system, minimise overflows, and improve overall sanitation in Puducherry.
Incidentally, out of approximately 3.5 lakh households, only about 50% are connected to the underground sewerage system, with the remaining sewage flowing into water bodies and the sea.