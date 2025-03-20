Ragi not given in TN's Dharmapuri PDS shops for four months

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri have urged civil supplies department officials to take steps to provide ragi (finger millet) in PDS shops.

To mark International Year of Millets initiative in 2023, a pilot project was announced to procure Ragi from farmers and distribute it to ration card holders. Dharmapuri and Nilgiris district were selected. So far, 4.27 lakh card holders in Dharmapuri have been given 2 kg of ragi each. But in the last four months, ragi distribution has stopped.

Speaking on the issue, R Palanivel from Nallampalli said, “In Dharmapuri, Ragi is cultivated in 11,000 hectares area, so why is there no ragi in ration shops? It is our staple food, and giving it instead of rice was welcomed by many. But for the past three to four months there has been no supply.”