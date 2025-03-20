Sugarcane MSP will touch Rs 4K per tonne this year: Minister Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam assured the Assembly that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane would be fulfilled as per the DMK’s poll promise, reaching Rs 4,000 per tonne this year.

Responding to AIADMK legislator C Vijaya Baskar, who criticised the government for not implementing its promised MSP of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,000 per tonne for sugarcane, the minister defended the government’s efforts.

“As far as sugarcane is concerned, we will reach the target we have set. Compared to the previous government, we are offering nearly Rs 400 more per metric tonne, with the current price at approximately Rs 3,500. We firmly assure you that in the coming year, we will increase it to Rs 4,000 per metric tonne,” Panneerselvam said.

He further emphasised that Chief Minister MK Stalin has already increased the MSP for both paddy and sugarcane, demonstrating the government’s commitment to supporting farmers despite financial constraints.

Comparing the AIADMK regime, the minister recalled instances where farmers faced delays in getting payments. “Unlike the past, this government ensures that sugarcane farmers receive their payments promptly,” he underscored.