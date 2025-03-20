Tamil Nadu officials to visit other states to study PDS system

CHENNAI: Food Minister AR Sakkarapani on Wednesday told the Assembly that a team of officials from Tamil Nadu will be visiting the neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, from March 20 to study best practices in Public Distribution System (PDS) and based on their report, steps would be taken to implement them in the state.

The minister said this in response to the issue raised by KA Sengottaiyan (AIADMK) and MR Gandhi (BJP) during the question hour. Gandhi demanded mobile ration shops in his constituency since most of the daily-wage labourers work throughout the day and return home after 9 pm.

When they approach the ration shops, the commodities are not available, he pointed out. Referring to this, Sengottaiyan said in Karnataka, essential commodities required for ration shops are being handed over to the big grocery shops so that the cardholders could receive them at their convenience along with their other purchases.

Cong MLA raises concern over lack of Tamil teachers

Chennai : Congress MLA GJ Prince voiced strong concerns in the Assembly on Wednesday over the absence of Tamil language teachers in 15 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in the state. During his speech on the debate for the general and agriculture budget for the year 2025-26, Prince said, “There is no Tamil class, not even Tamil teachers,” and urged CM to demand centre to take measures.