Tiruchy forest department guarded on findings of bird survey

TIRUCHY: Even as forest officials of other central districts have released the findings of the annual bird census, their counterparts in Tiruchy remain tight-lipped, raising concerns over the status of bird populations in the region. While the forest department usually shares census results with the public to create awareness, this year, officials have refrained from disclosing figures.

Sources said the Chief Conservator of Forests had instructed them not to release any data, leading to speculation about whether the bird population has declined. The annual synchronised bird census in Tamil Nadu, involving forest personnel, volunteers, and bird watchers, monitors wetland and terrestrial bird populations to assess biodiversity.

The Tiruchy forest department conducted the wetland bird survey from March 9, covering 20 sites, including Thiruverumbur, Koothaipar, Kiliyoor, Krishnasamudram, Manapparai, Thuraiyur, Alathudayanpatti, Thiruthalaiyur, Thuvarankurichi and Mukkombu.

Key species recorded during the survey included the Purple Swamphen, Pheasant-tailed Jacana, Black-headed Ibis, Little Blue Kingfisher, Grey Heron, Glossy Ibis, Oriental Darter, Little Cormorant, Spot-billed Duck, and Little Stint.

When contacted, District Forest Officer S Krithiga told TNIE that data from the census would only be released at the state level by higher officials, as per instructions from the Chief Conservator of Forests.