TNPCB cancels public hearing for Sillahalla power project

NILGIRIS: Following public outcry against the Sillahalla Pumped Hydro-Electric Storage project, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials have cancelled its meeting with farmers and public, which was scheduled on Thursday at Kundha.

While officials say the meeting is cancelled due to administrative reasons, the decision was allegedly taken after a group of residents decided to raise their voice at the meeting and demand authorities to scrap the project.

Another group of residents have already started a online signature campaign opposing the project. Of 2,500 signatures target, 1,702 have signed the campaign started by Janardhan Nanjundan.

“The proposed project will affect over 10,000 people directly and negatively impact over 25 villages. 315 hectares of forest, private, and government lands will be submerged and the project will also be a major threat to wildlife and environment. Indigenous people and farmers will lose their land and be displaced of all forms of livelihood,” Janardhan said.