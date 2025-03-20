Toddler mauled by stray dog undergoes surgery in Ranipet hospital

CHENNAI: An 18-month-old boy was grievously injured after a stray dog mauled his face outside his house at Sri Krishnapuram in Tiruvallur district on Monday evening. He is currently under treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Ranipet district.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Priya Raj, Deputy Director of Health Services, said, “At present, the child’s condition is not life threatening. First round of reconstructive surgery on the child’s face has been completed.”

A police source said the boy was playing outside his house when the dog attacked him. An FIR is yet to be registered as there has been no formal complaint from the family. They were alerted about the incident by the hospital authorities.

The collectors of Ranipet and Tiruvallur are planning to get the help of private insurance companies to take care of the child’s treatment cost, Priya Raj said. “Once the boy becomes stable, procedures to shift him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital or Institute Of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore will be carried out.

Dr A Arun Thamburaj, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has also been informed about this. We are providing the utmost care to the child,” Dr Priya said. When TNIE tried to contact the Tiruvallur collector and animal husbandry officials, there was no response.