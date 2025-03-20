Track occupancy details of parking slots through app soon

CHENNAI: The city corporation plans to introduce a smart parking system through a mobile application which can be used to track occupancy details of designated parking slots and make payments through a dedicated payment gateway.

The corporation now has a 'GCC parking' app that is used internally to monitor collections and available equivalent car spaces throughout the city. This is also monitored through a dedicated dashboard at the integrated command and control centre.

With the smart parking system, the public will be able to book parking spaces and also have access to alternative availability in case chosen slots are occupied along with a route map, said officials.

The corporation will also set up two food courts in the city in the first phase to provide hygienic food to the public, said Mayor R Priya. Similarly, the GCC will establish quality and hygienic food centres inside its parks within the city, which will be run by self-help groups.

In an attempt to improve board exam results at corporation schools, the civic body will establish a zone-wise pool of teachers picked from the schools producing best results in quarterly and half-yearly examinations based on their willingness. These teachers will visit the schools in their respective zones and provide special training to the students.

With an allocation of Rs 20 lakh, certified trainers from Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) will coach corporation school students of classes 9-12 in spoken English and also prepare them for interviews.

The civic body will also take up the maintenance and improvement work across GCC parks at a cost of Rs 43 crore. It will provide new play equipment at 150 GCC-run play-fields at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

In addition, around 10 large GCC parks in the city will be upgraded with special features facilitating its use by the special children at a cost of Rs 3 crore. This includes MMDA park, Vasuki Nagar park, Anna park and Dr Natesan park among others.

At present, there are reading zones at a few GCC parks. Around 70 more parks will get reading zones along with proper seating arrangements and a roof at a cost of Rs 2 crore.