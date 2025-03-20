Vembakottai excavation: In a surprise find, tin, terracotta medal unearthed

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the third phase of the Vembakottai excavation, archaeologists unearthed tin, iron and a decorated medal made of terracotta. Notably, tin has been unearthed for the first time in the excavation.

Archaeology Minister Thangam Thennarasu in his social media handle said that the medal and iron were unearthed at a depth of 87 cm and tin has been unearthed at a depth of 102 cm. These discoveries confirm the usage of finely crafted medals and other artifacts by Tamil people, he said.

Sources said the excavation began on June 18 and the state government had allocated Rs 30 lakh. Artifacts including copper coins, amethyst beads and crystal beads have also been unearthed.

In the two phases of excavations, 34 trenches were dug and over 7,800 artifacts including shell bangles, beads, and rings were unearthed. Large quantities of Neolithic tools and raw materials were also found. These findings have revealed that the region could have been a shell bangle industrial site.